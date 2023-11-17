Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan shares Katrina laughed after watching Maine Pyar Kiya, didn’t recognize him

The recent release of Tiger 3 proved to be a box-office success. The team, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, participated in a special event where they candidly discussed the film, shared amusing anecdotes, and more. Salman, having a longstanding friendship with Katrina, fondly reminisced about moments, such as the one where she couldn't recognize him in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Salman Khan reveals a humorous incident

During the event, Salman reminisced about a time when Katrina watched a movie after a long while, finding it incredibly amusing. She called him and expressed how a certain actor in the film, with big eyes, was trying to mimic him to the T. Agreeing with her observation, Salman appreciated the actor's skillful emulation. He later revealed that the film causing all the laughter was the classic Maine Pyar Kiya, starring him and Bhagyashree.

The actor also shared a humorous incident when he showed Katrina his 1994 cult film Andaz Apna Apna, and she initially watched it with a blank expression. It took six years for her to burst into laughter upon understanding Hindi. Another memorable moment comes from their first film together, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, where Salman's character remarks to Katrina's character, "Itni Badi ghodi (mare) ho gayi hai. Kuch samjh mein nahi aata." Four years later, after the film's release, the actress complained about being called a ghodi.