Tiger 3 Special Screening: Salman Khan makes heads turn with his stylish entry; WATCH

Salman Khan is known for his impressive attitude and for making heads turn at any gathering. Be it a Diwali party or a social event, no one can miss his power-packed entry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Tiger 3. A while back, he was spotted arriving at the special screening of the action movie with his entourage.

Salman Khan arrives at the special screening of Tiger 3

The clock is ticking, and Salman Khan fans are desperate to watch their Bhaijaan on the big screen. Tomorrow is when the Bollywood star is coming up with the sequel of his blockbuster hit movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

As Tiger 3 releases tomorrow, the team organized a special screening in Mumbai. Obviously, the headliner of the action thriller film arrived in style at the event. The actor was seen coming with his entourage and security personnel in a video. The paparazzi got hold of the actor, sitting in the front seat of his swanky luxury car, dressed casually in a black shirt.

Take a look at the video:

About Tiger 3

Everyone’s excited to watch the fifth installment of the YRF Spy Universe. The movie, Led by Salman, stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, along with actors like Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, and many others. Interestingly, we will also see Shah Rukh Khan make a cameo appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the Maneesh Sharma movie. The film is scheduled to be released on November 12 and arriving with a blast on the day of Diwali.

Salman Khan’s work front

The audience went berserk when Salman Khan made a seettimaar entry and was spotted briefly with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Pathaan earlier this year. He then acted and co-produced the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was received well by cinephiles. Khan will soon be gracing the big screens with the most-anticipated movie of the year, Tiger 3.