Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood; calls herself 'driven' and 'competitive'

Katrina Kaif is a highly accomplished Indian actress who has captivated audiences for more than 20 years. Her list of successful films includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Welcome, and Bang Bang, among others. She consistently strives to improve herself with each new film. Recently, Katrina Kaif reflected on her completion of 20 years in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif on completing 20 years in Bollywood

During an interaction with PTI, Katrina Kaif mentioned that, in her 20-year Bollywood journey, there are numerous films that played a crucial role in her growth. She considers movies like New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Rajneeti, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Zero as significant milestones in her career.

She explained that she considers herself fortunate, and because she's a determined person, she's always observant. When you're ambitious and competitive, it's natural to compare yourself with others because you never settle, you're always challenging yourself. She said, “I’ve been really fortunate and because I’m such a driven person, I’m constantly looking around me. You compare yourself, it is but natural because if you are a very driven and competitive person, you never rest with yourself. You are always pushing yourself.

She added, saying that sometimes she tells herself to pause and reflect, appreciating that she's been given a lot, and she has worked hard to earn it as well. She said, “But sometimes I remind myself to take that moment to think and appreciate that I’ve been given so much and I’ve earned it as well.”

About the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan reprises his well-known character, Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in a film set in the Yash Raj Films spy universe. Maneesh Sharma is the director, and Katrina Kaif is back as Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and a former ISI agent. The screenplay is by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry, and the story is created by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi is now part of the diverse cast of Tiger 3, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. The movie also includes Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan is returning to his character Kabir from War.

Tiger 3 was released during Diwali on November 12.

