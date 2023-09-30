Tiger 3 star Salman Khan dons an uber-cool look as he is spotted at private airport; WATCH

Salman Khan is easily one of the biggest superstars in not just Bollywood but the entire country. Apart from his stardom and strong screen presence, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is known for his fashion sense. Recently, he was spotted arriving in style at the private airport as he waved for the paps and his fans waiting to get his glimpse.

Salman Khan arrives in style at the private airport

Today, on September 30th, Salman Khan was spotted outside the private airport in the city. He had donned a grey color shirt along with black jeans pants with colorful patches in them. Overall, Salman's uber-cool look really suited his overall personality. The actor stepped out of his SUV and waved at his fans before going inside the airport.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3's 'Tiger Ka Message' dropped recently

Recently on Wednesday, the makers of Tiger 3 released a video on the internet titled 'Tiger Ka Message.' In it, we get to see Salman reprising his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore as he talks about being labeled a traitor. The video makes it clear that Tiger will go on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Responding to the warm response to the video, Salman said: “I’m really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally.” He further added, “This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the popular Tiger franchise and is a part of YRF's spy universe. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya. The film is slated to be released theatrically on November 10, on the occasion of Diwali.

