Tiger 3 star Salman Khan looks suave in new picture; Fans can't stop gushing over his 'good looks'

Superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been treating fans with his cool pictures lately. He has upped his social media game and his fans are loving it. On Monday evening, Salman took to Instagram and shared a new picture with fans. The actor looked all things dapper in it. Fans couldn't stop gushing over his good looks.

Salman Khan drops a dapper picture of himself

In the picture, Salman was seen sporting a blue and white checkered shirt paired with denim jeans and a stylish black jacket. He looked suave as he completed his look with cool sunnies and his famous bracelet. He was seen sitting on a bike while posing for the camera. Salman shared the picture on his handle without any caption. Have a look:

After he shared the picture, fans were seen going gaga over his looks. A fan wrote, "Aayaaa hero." Another fan wrote, "Tiger Aa raha Hai." Others were seen calling him 'handsome' and dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Salman recently hit headlines after it was reported that he's planning to build a 19-floor luxurious hotel at a prime location in Mumbai. The report suggested that the BMC has approved the plans for the hotel, which will be built on a prime, sea-facing plot at Carter Road in Bandra. Reportedly, Salman's mother Salma Khan is the owner of the property. The report revealed that the hotel will have three-level basements, while the first and the second floors will house a café and a restaurant. The third floor will have a gymnasium and a swimming pool, while the 4th floor will be used as the service floor. The convention center will be on the 5th and 6th floors of the building, while the 7th to 19th floors will be for hotel use.

Work front

Salman is currently busy shooting for his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance as Pathaan. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023.

