Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan head to Istanbul post Russia shoot; Next stop Vienna: Report

Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with several photos of and from Russia as they shoot for Tiger 3. However, as per a new report by a daily, Salman and Katrina have moved to Istanbul after shooting a stylised chase sequence in Russia for 6 days. While leaked photos of Salman from Russia had showcased him in a disguise, Katrina herself had posted photos from Russia a few days ago.

Now, a report in Mid-Day claims that Salman and Katrina travelled to Istanbul on Wednesday after shooting in Russia for 6 days. The report also claimed that Salman and Katrina will be heading to Vienna next for the shoot of Tiger 3. A source told the daily details of the action sequence that was shot on the streets of Russia. The source claimed that Salman was sporting a disguise for the chase sequence shoot on the streets of Russia and that the scene involved multiple modes of transport.

A source told Mid-Day, "The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac’s Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop on to a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia’s past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."

Further, the source said that Salman will be seen in multiple disguises in the film. The source also told the daily, "After that, a schedule in Vienna is lined up. Producer Aditya Chopra doesn’t want to spare any expense for the actioner."

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. The shoot had initially kicked off in Mumbai and now has moved to international locations.

