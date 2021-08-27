Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan head to Istanbul post Russia shoot; Next stop Vienna: Report
Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with several photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan from Russia as they shoot for Tiger 3. However, as per a new report by a daily, Salman and Katrina have moved to Istanbul after shooting a stylised chase sequence in Russia for 6 days. While leaked photos of Salman from Russia had showcased him in a disguise, Katrina herself had posted photos from Russia a few days ago.
Now, a report in Mid-Day claims that Salman and Katrina travelled to Istanbul on Wednesday after shooting in Russia for 6 days. The report also claimed that Salman and Katrina will be heading to Vienna next for the shoot of Tiger 3. A source told the daily details of the action sequence that was shot on the streets of Russia. The source claimed that Salman was sporting a disguise for the chase sequence shoot on the streets of Russia and that the scene involved multiple modes of transport.
A source told Mid-Day, "The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac’s Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop on to a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia’s past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."
Further, the source said that Salman will be seen in multiple disguises in the film. The source also told the daily, "After that, a schedule in Vienna is lined up. Producer Aditya Chopra doesn’t want to spare any expense for the actioner."
Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films. The shoot had initially kicked off in Mumbai and now has moved to international locations.
