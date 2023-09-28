Tiger 3: Sujoy Ghosh notices 2 guns in Salman Khan’s Tiger Ka Message; fans think it's for SRK’s Pathaan

Salman Khan recently unveiled 'Tiger Ka Message' from his upcoming spy universe movie, Tiger 3. This glimpse into the film showcased action sequences, impactful dialogues, and Salman's powerful persona, leaving audiences excited. Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in the film as well, reciprocating Salman's appearance in SRK's Pathaan earlier this year. Director Sujoy Ghosh made an intriguing observation in the recently released video, which has sparked speculation among fans that it might be related to Shah Rukh's role in the movie.

Fans believe Sujoy Ghosh’s observation from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 video is related to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

On September 27, following the release of 'Tiger Ka Message' from Salman Khan's film Tiger 3, director Sujoy Ghosh took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight a scene from the video. In this action sequence, Salman jumps onto a jeep that has two guns. Ghosh expressed his admiration for this detail by writing, "love love that there are two guns on the jeep..." Have a look:

Fans quickly speculated on the significance of this detail and theorized that the second gun might be intended for Shah Rukh Khan's character, Pathaan. One person said, “Pathaan will come to the rescue with two guns on the jeep and then they both will have a blast,” while another commented, “Sir kiya point nikala hai another one is for pathaan i think.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ from Tiger 3

During an Ask SRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans and shared his thoughts on the new promotional video for Tiger 3. He expressed his excitement for the film, stating, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….” Additionally, he teased, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Responding to a fan's question about his appearance in the film, Shah Rukh playfully mentioned, "Jab jab bhai bulayenge tab tab aa jaunga…."

Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is scheduled for theatrical release on November 10.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s powerful aura, vengeful plotline: 5 ELECTRIFYING highlights from Tiger 3's ‘Tiger Ka Message’