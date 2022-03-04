Tiger 3 Teaser: Netizens hail Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s reunion for spy drama; Call it a ‘blockbuster’

Salman Khan’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, his much awaited Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif has finally been announced. The superstar took to social media to share the big announcement and shared an interesting teaser along with announcing the release date of Tiger 3 as Eid 2023. The over one minute teaser had Katrina flaunting her tough action skills and her sharp moves did leave the audience in awe.

On the other hand, Salman’s swag as Tiger and his chemistry with Zoya aka Katrina also got the fans excited for Tiger 3. And just as Salman says, “Tiger always ready”, his fans are also quite charged up to witness his dhamaka on the big screen. In fact, ever since the makers have shared the teaser of Tiger 3, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing Salman and Katrina’s reunion for the espionage drama and has already declared it a blockbuster. A Twitter user wrote, “Blockbuster Announcement.....really it's touch to our heart.....”. Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “pure adrenaline rush, aaa gya Tiger. It has to be only #SalmanKhan's idea, he knows all the tricks to get people to jump with excitement.”

Take a look at tweets for Tiger 3:

To note, Tiger 3, which happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise, marks Salman and Katrina’s 7th movie together after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, Partner, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Yuvvraaj. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi in the role of the lead antagonist.

Also Read: Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif ready to roar with action and swag, film to release on Eid 2023