Tiger 3 teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif ready to roar with action and swag, film to release on Eid 2023

Recently Shah Rukh Khan took the internet on fire after fans got to see a glimpse of him in the teaser of Pathan. Netizens could not control their excitement and today, just a few days after that announcement Salman Khan is all set to take the internet by storm with his special announcement regarding his much-awaited film Tiger 3. Hold your breaths as the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is ready to roar in cinemas on Eid 2023, April 21.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif both shared the teaser of Tiger 3 and we can already hear the fans screaming in excitement. The video begins with Kat’s power-packed action scenes as she packs several punches and kicks with a few boys whom she seems to be teaching those killer moves. Later the camera pans towards Salman who is lying on a bench with his face covered. The swag with which the Dabangg actor gets up and says ‘Tiger always ready’ will get you on the edge of your seats and make your wait for the movie very difficult. Sharing this video the actors and the makers officially announced that Tiger 3 will be releasing on April 21, 2023.

Take a look:

We bet fans cannot wait longer to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry and power-packed action in Tiger 3. This time along with these two stars, Emraan Hashmi too will be seen in a pivotal role. If reports are to be believed then he would be playing the baddie and will be seen locking horns with Salman.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently flew to Delhi to shoot certain remaining portions of the film. How excited are you to watch this superhit Jodi’s reunion on the silver screen?

