Tiger 3 Trailer: Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and others laud Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's actioner

Tiger 3 is one of the biggest and most awaited Bollywood films of this year. The highly anticipated official trailer of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer dropped today on the internet. Several celebrities including Karan Johar and Kiara Advani took to social media to share their excitement for the film. Let's find out.

Celebrities react to Tiger 3

Right after the trailer of Tiger 3 dropped, it stormed the internet. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share it. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Instagram story and wrote: "What a trailer!!!! Beyond Blockbuster!!!!"

Check out his story:

Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram story to share her excitement over Tiger 3. She shared the trailer and wrote: "Blockbusterrrrr (fireworks emoji) Can't wait"

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to Katrina Kaif's comment section on Instagram to praise the trailer. She wrote: "Aaaaaaaaahhhhhh!!!!! Toooooo Good!" Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif wrote, "Wohooo (two fire emojis)". Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan wrote, "Toooo Gooood."

Tiger 3 trailer is out

The two-minute and 51-second trailer of Tiger is filled with several goosebumps-inducing scenes from the entire film. It also introduces us to Emraan Hashmi's character who is playing a menacing villain from Pakistan. He plans to destroy Tiger and his entire family. Throughout the trailer, we get a glimpse of several impressive action sequences involving Salman and Katrina.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi and it is a part of YRF's spy universe. The story takes place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was directed by Kabir Khan and was released in 2012. It was followed by a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was released in 2017 and was a major commercial success. Tiger 3 will hit the screen during Diwali this year.

