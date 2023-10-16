Tiger 3 Trailer OUT: Salman Khan roars out loud as Tiger, Katrina Kaif packs a punch; Emraan Hashmi looks deadly

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. Being the third installment of a successful franchise and boasting a star-studded cast, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the thrilling saga of their favorite spy, Tiger. A sneak peek into the excitement was provided with the release of 'Tiger Ka Message' last month. After tantalizing viewers with various character posters showcasing Salman and Katrina in action, the makers have now unveiled the highly anticipated trailer, setting the internet ablaze with enthusiasm.

Trailer of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi has been released

On Monday, October 16, the creators of the spy universe treated fans to the long-awaited trailer of their spy thriller, Tiger 3. Salman Khan returns as Tiger and steals the show, ready to defend his country and family, portraying a powerful and action-packed persona. Katrina Kaif, in a never-seen-before avatar, shines in the action sequences, and the lead pair exhibits their stunning chemistry. The trailer also unveils the antagonist, played by Emraan Hashmi, who leaves a lasting impression with his impactful voiceover and a deadly glimpse at the end of the trailer. The anticipation for Tiger 3 has surely reached new heights with this 2 minutes and 51 seconds trailer packaged with entertainment.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 trailer

The fans wasted no time in expressing their admiration for the film's storyline, the grand scale of the trailer, and the stellar star power, in the comments section under the YouTube video. One enthusiast exclaimed, "Tiger is always tiger. Cinema stadium me badlne wala hai," while another applauded, "Now this is called a proper trailer. Pure adrenaline rush with emotions." Another comment resonated, "Goosebumps are running into my veins now... What a trailer, and Emraan as a villain looks so damn cool…"

More about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is set to unfold in the aftermath of Hrithik Roshan's War and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film promises to be a cinematic spectacle and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, coinciding with the celebration of Diwali.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt's spy movie: Here's why we can't wait to see THESE 5 divas in action-packed roles