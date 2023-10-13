Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's magical chemistry to sleek action scenes; 5 things we can expect

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready as the trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is going to be released in three days. The looks of Salman and Katrina as Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya were already released. Amidst the top hype and anticipation, Pinkvilla has listed 5 things that we would want to see in the trailer. From Salman and Katrina's magical chemistry to sleek action scenes, quickly go through the exciting 5 things that we would like to see in the much-awaited trailer.

5 things we would want to see in Tiger 3 trailer

Larger-than-life or sleek action

From the look of the posters and the 'Tiger Ka Message,' we can expect the trailer will offer a larger-than-life action filled with action-packed sequences as Salman Khan confessed that he has been labeled a traitor to his country. He also discloses his plan to embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. When Khan said, "Jab taak Tiger maara nehi, tab taak Tiger haara nehi' (Until Tiger dies, Tiger is not defeated), really gives goosebumps and increases the anticipation for the trailer.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's magical chemistry

Apart from the sleek action, the magical chemistry between Zoya and Avinash Singh Rathore played by Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan respectively is one of the top things we would definitely want to see in the trailer. As we know, this on-screen pair is one of the popular, Tiger 3 trailer is also expected to garner the love between the characters.

Interesting storyline

Tiger 3, featuring one of the beloved on-screen pairs Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the third installment of the famous spy series. The first two films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai are considered to be massive hits at the box office, which is why there is a great expectation from the upcoming Tiger 3. We are expecting to have a glimpse of an interesting story in the trailer. Unlike previous films where Tiger fought villains, this film deals with the super spy facing a significant betrayal and being accused of being a traitor by his own nation.

Powerpacked music

From the look of the teaser shared by YRF, we are expecting some power-packed music to complement the high-octane action sequences and the chemistry between Tiger and Zoya. The background music and some songs full of beats would make the film superior.

Emraan Hashmi’s peek

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of YRF Spy Universe, which is led by Khan and Kaif with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Ahead of the trailer release, we are expecting to see the high and powerful action moves by Hashmi which will be one of the catching parts of the film.

Speaking about the film, apart from the high-octane action sequences and the chemistry between Tiger and Zoya, the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film is one of the much-anticipated parts of the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman shared in a statement, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands!" He also added that Tiger can shed blood but still keep standing till "everyone around him is finished.”

Meanwhile, the much-awaited trailer of Tiger 3 is set to release on October 16. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and is slated to release during the Diwali festival this year.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan exudes fierceness as Avinash Singh Rathore in NEW poster, fueling excitement for trailer