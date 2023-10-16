Tiger 3 Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens love Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'blockbuster' film; gush over Emraan Hashmi

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The makers have been generating a lot of hype with several posters and teaser launches. Today, the much-awaited official trailer finally dropped on the internet and its surprise package was Emraan Hashmi. Netizens have taken to social media to share their excitement about the trailer.

Today, on October 16th, the official trailer of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 dropped. Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on it. A user praised the trailer and wrote: "The Biggest & best trailer of YRF spy universe! Salman Khan is Back as the Tiger! Emraan Hashmi is a Surprise Package…… All time blockbuster hone se koi rok nahi sakta! This Diwali Tiger Karega Aatishbaazi #Tiger3Trailer"

Another user praised the lack of visual effects in the trailer and lauded the 'top notch scale' of the film. He wrote: "No vfx mishaps, No green screen country scenes, not giving PlayStation game just absolute real, rugged, and cinematic perfection for an action film by Bollywood."

Emraan Hashmi turned out to be the surprise package of the trailer for everyone. He plays the antagonist in the film who is after Tiger and his entire family. One user couldn't stop gushing about Emraan and his faceoff with Tiger. They wrote: "The EPIC face faceoff between #SalmanKhan and #EmraanHashmi is going to EXPLODE the cinema hall #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer"

One fan highlighted the mixture of action and emotion in the trailer while another user praised the beautiful cinematography of the film. They called one of the moments in the trailer a 'shot of the century.'

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and it will take place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is slated to release theatrically during Diwali this year.

