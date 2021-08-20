'Tiger 3' trends on Twitter as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif leave for Russia; Fans root for Zoya & Tiger

After a long wait, fans of and got a treat as the two stars left this morning for the Russia shooting schedule of Tiger 3. Photos of Salman and Katrina came in early in the morning and they were twinning in black at the airport as they left to shoot in Russia. As the photos came in, fans began rooting for Tiger and Zoya. Reportedly, Salman and Katrina will be shooting in International locations for the actioner over the next couple of weeks and they're kicking off shoot from Russia.

Seeing photos of Salman and Katrina from the airport, Tiger fans could not control their excitement. They began to trend 'Tiger 3' on Twitter and expressed their love for the franchise in tweets. A fan wrote, "Get. Set. BOOOM! Finally TIGER 3 action begins in Russia today... Some gun-blazing high octane action scenes gona shot in Russia. Can't wait any longer to see @BeingSalmanKhan back in action as Tiger again!!." Another wrote, "The Queen of Swag! #KatrinaKaif makes even the simplest of outfits look Fire Can't wait to see her in #Tiger3."

Take a look:

Get ready Salmania... Megastar Salman Khan is ready to roar once again as Tiger ... Action Begins #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/S5k6CuNR2P — Rehan (@RehanRja123) August 20, 2021

Megastar #SalmanKhan has Left For Russia Today Morning Where He'll Shoot Some Major Action Scenes of The Film (45 Days Schedule) And Here #Tiger3 has Started Trending Just With a Small Update, Craze pic.twitter.com/9JxzZWWJzo — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) August 20, 2021

#Tiger3

Boss will show what's craze ,

box office thunderstorm

Just wait , for Tiger to arrive ..... — Tiger Final mission (@Tiger199826) August 20, 2021

#Tiger3 on the prawl... Best wishes for all good happenings.. — Hunk (@SKHunkRocks) August 20, 2021

Reportedly, Salman and Katrina will shoot for Tiger 3 internationally for the next 45-days and apart from Russia, they will travel to Turkey and Austria. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, who will essay the role of the antagonist. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. A few weeks ago, Salman had shared a video of working out at his gym as he claimed that he is preparing to get back to Tiger 3 shoot. With it, fans were left excited to see him get back on the screen in his agent avatar.

Also Read|PHOTOS: After Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan arrives at the airport; Stars to leave for Tiger 3 shoot