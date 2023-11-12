Tiger 3 Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi starrer

The long-awaited Tiger 3 has made its theatrical debut on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, bringing back the iconic duo of Tiger and Zoya, portrayed by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This installment in the spy universe saga introduces Emraan Hashmi in a compelling negative role. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film has generated immense anticipation since the release of its trailer and the chart-topping first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Now that the film has hit screens, audiences who have experienced the cinematic spectacle are taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Netizens review Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3

Following the morning shows of Tiger 3, netizens flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their opinions, collectively labeling the movie as a 'blockbuster.' The online community has been effusive in their praise, particularly lauding the film for its breathtaking action sequences, grand scale, and stellar performances delivered by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

One fan said, “Did I Just Witness "THE AVENGERS" of Bollywood. It's an ULTRA BLOCKBUSTER. Maneesh Sharma has probably Cooked the Best Film OF SPY-VERSE.”

A user expressed, “#Tiger3Review: INDIAN CINEMA’S PRIDE #Tiger3 is a cinematic ride of crazy actions, emotions, & chemistry. U’ll find ‘em all in perfect proportion. #SalmanKhan -Just Perfection #ManeeshSharma has surprised with his best direction! Storyline is the king & keeps u hooked till the end. #EmraanHashmi nailed the role as mindful villain. #KatrinaKaif chemistry with Salman is phenomenal. Must watch!”

Another person wrote, “#Tiger3Review - A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block. #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.”

A fan claimed, “#Tiger3Review One Word Review : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: (5 stars) #Tiger3 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype & scale of Spy Universe… Megastar #SalmanKhan has brought in the inferno to set the screen ablaze in #Tiger3. Best Salman Khan entry in The history.”

A netizen tweeted, “The best movie of #SalmanKhan career, Bhaijan yet again proves his mettle and Delivered Terrific Performance in #Tiger3 shattering all previous records. A Must WATCH #Tiger3Review (4 stars) #EmraanHashmi did excellent performance as well #KatrinaKaif is the beauty of the Film !!”

Check out more reactions:

Tiger 3 is currently running in cinemas!

