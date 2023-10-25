Tiger 3: Vaibhavi Merchant decodes why Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is an instant hit

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming venture Tiger 3, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Recently, the film’s first track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released and it did not take much time for the groovy track to become a fan-favorite. Recently, the song’s choreography director Vaibhavi Merchant opened up on how the song has been garnering fans attention lately owing to the flaring chemistry of Katrina and Salman Khan and also opened up on her shooting experience with the two superstars.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant opens up on song receiving adulation due to Salman-Katrina's chemistry

The choreographer recently highlighted how the two actors’ gripping chemistry in the song led to it being showered with adulation and how fans got ecstatic on seeing the duo shake a leg together.

Discussing the same at length, Vaibhavi said, “I think their chemistry, camaraderie, and the ease with which they hold the frame. With Salman, you are already on the upswing because the moment you bring him in front of the camera, half the battle is won because he is so good looking. He is such a handsome man and you can shoot him from whichever angle, and he is going to look the best.”

The choreographer further opened up on how fans love watching the two actors ignite chemistry on the big screen and mentioned how she feels that when there are two very good-looking people together, “half the battle is won”.

Merchant also dug into her experience of shooting the song with Katrina Kaif and noted that she comes alive as soon as she comes in front of the camera and also called her a “simple” girl who would wear comfortable home clothes but at the same time, the actress is very particular about what she is putting out there from her accessories and shoes. “So when she comes on screen, she is then Katrina Kaif!” noted Merchant.

More about Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The vibrant party track observes Katrina and Salman Khan flaunting their dance moves in it. Notably, singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to this peppy number and it also marks the first collaboration between Khan and Arijit.

