Tiger 3: Vishal Jethwa strikes pose with Salman Khan at film’s screening; calls it 'incredible experience’

Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, Tiger 3 hit the big screen on November 12. Actor Vishal Jethwa also appeared in the film and recently, the actor penned his ‘incredible experience’ of working on the third part of the Tiger series in a post. He also expressed his joy in sharing screen space with Khan.

'I'm officially a part of the YRF spy-universe': Vishal Jethwa on Tiger 3

Taking to his Instagram account, Jethwa shared a series of photographs with the Tiger 3 stars including Salman Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant from the screening of Tiger 3. He also dropped some solo pictures of himself as he relished his shooting experience of the movie.

Dropping the post on his social media account, the actor also wrote, “What an Incredible experience to be part of TIGER 3, I'm officially a part of the YRF spy-universe! Truly humbled to share the screen with Salman Sir, and guided by the wisdom of Manish Sharma Sir!”

Furthermore, he expressed adulation for his co-star Ridhi Dogra and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant as he relished his meeting with them. “It is always wonderful to meet @vaibhavi.merchant and @iridhidogra,” added Jethwa.

This is how fans reacted to Vishal Jethwa’s photos

After the actor shared the pictures, a heap of fan reactions came pouring in. Reacting to the images, a fan wrote, “Killer stufff,” and another fan commented, “Super.”

Meanwhile, several others lauded Vishal’s performance in the film as they wrote, “Congratulations our hero and my sweetest Vishu Bhaiya!,” “My only reason to watch #tiger3 @vishaljethwa06 You were brilliant in the movie,” and “Bhai aansu aa gye aankhon ky kaam kia hai (I have tears in my eyes what an amazing job you have done).”

More about Tiger 3

The film boasts of a stellar star cast and Emraan Hashmi can be seen as an antagonist in the film. Being a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 has been directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

Notably, the film had set a record in the spy universe comprising 12 action sequences, and it became a huge box office success. So far, Tiger 3 has also been appreciated by fans across the nation.

