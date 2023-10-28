Tiger 3: 'We're saving the best for big screen', says director Maneesh Sharma on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer

Tiger 3, slated for release on November 12, 2023, is undeniably one of this year's most eagerly anticipated films. It features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in leading roles. In a recent interview, the film's director, Maneesh Sharma, opened up about why the most exciting sequences of the film weren't included in the trailer or teaser. He also disclosed that the teaser and trailer have merely revealed 1% of what the film has in store.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, returning to their iconic roles as super spies Tiger and Zoya. It's a cinematic treat that fans are eagerly looking forward to. Even though the teaser and trailer for Tiger 3 have set the stage on fire and got everyone hyped, director Maneesh Sharma spilled the beans that Yash Raj Films has managed to keep every single aspect of the film under wraps.

Maneesh reveals, “We built the teaser and the trailer of Tiger 3 to show how Tiger's story moves forward but you haven’t even seen 1 % of what we have in store - we’re saving the best for the big screen”.

Maneesh also added, "Around 50-60 per cent of the film are action sequences of great scale and we wanted to just give you a small peek into what you can expect. We want that surprise and the euphoria you feel when you're watching something you didn't even expect”.

The director emphasizes on the importance of maintaining anticipation with a film like Tiger 3. He highlights the need to hold back and not reveal everything too soon. After all, imagine if they had given everything away already. That's precisely why YRF ensured that some of the most thrilling sequences didn't even make it to the trailer. The goal is to have Tiger's fans gasping, whistling, and screaming with excitement in the theaters. It's all about the element of surprise!

Maneesh further mentions, “Tiger 3 is a big screen spectacle and we want people to come in and be thoroughly surprised. We want them to have a ‘Diwali Dhamaaka’ this year when Tiger 3 comes roaring into cinemas. If we can do that, well, thats what will give the team of Tiger 3 most joy”.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a sequel to 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set after the events of 2019's Hrithik Roshan - Tiger Shroff starrer War and the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham starrer Pathaan.

