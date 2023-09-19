Tiger 3: Why did Jawan star Ridhi Dogra say 'yes' to act in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer? Actress reveals

Tiger 3 is undeniably one of the highly anticipated films of this year. It features one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the main roles and belongs to the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The film which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma is all set to release this year during Diwali. Recently, Ridhi Dogra, who was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, revealed her reason for saying yes to being part of Tiger 3.

Ridhi Dogra reveals her reason for saying yes to Tiger 3

During a recent interaction with India Today, Ridhi Dogra spoke about the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 and revealed her reason for saying yes to the film. She said, “I did Tiger 3 for Maneesh (Sharma), the director. I have a lot of love and respect for him. I almost have nostalgic feelings about him because I knew him even before I became an actor. I met Maneesh long back when we were all just figuring out our paths. He was one of my first friends in Mumbai.”

She further added, “So, when Shanoo (the casting director) called me saying Maneesh is directing it, I immediately said yes because I was comfortable. For such big films, it is unnerving to be on these sets, but I was immediately put at ease when I found out Maneesh was directing it.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3’s first poster OUT

Earlier this month, YRF unveiled the first poster for Tiger 3, marking the fifth entry in the popular YRF Spy Universe. This film comes after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3, scheduled for release this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, continues the storyline from Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Sharing the intriguing poster of the film, Salman Khan wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the poster and wrote, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Tiger 3 will be released in theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages this Diwali.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan give thumbs up to Tiger vs Pathaan; Filming begins in March 2024