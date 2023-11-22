Tiger 3: Will Emraan Hashmi’s negative character Aatish return in YRF’s spy films? Actor has THIS to say

In the recently released action-thriller movie Tiger 3, actor Emraan Hashmi plays an antagonist opposite headliners Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His character, Aatish, is being praised online, making people speculate if it will earn a spot in the YRF universe. In a recent interview, the actor cleared the air around it. Read on to know what he said.

Emraan Hashmi reveals if his character Aatish will be part of future YRF’s spy films

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the roaring success of his movie Tiger 3, in which he plays a villain and fights Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While he is being lauded for making everyone fall in love with the negative character Aatish, the actor shared if we would be seeing him in future YRF spy films.

During a recent conversation with India Today, the Selfiee actor said, “I have never thought about it, but like they say never say never,” he added, expressing his desire to be a part of a prequel if that ever happened. “I would love to be a part of someone else’s story, like, say, Pathaan or Kabir. I think that would be interesting and fun,” the actor divulged.

Emraan Hashmi would self-record himself for every look for his character Aatish

In the same interview, the Mumbai Saga actor spilled that there were almost 10 multiple look tests for his character Aatish. Since the director Maneesh Sharma strives for perfection, Emraan would self-record himself on the phone and send him the videos for every look. “It was quite an interesting experience to get under the skin of this character,” the Bollywood star said, adding that he wanted to be clear about the director’s expectations of Aatish before he started shooting on the set.

Emraan Hashmi talks about keeping his character a secret

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Tiger 3 villain revealed that he had to lie a lot to keep his character under wraps. Emraan Hashmi said that it was pre-decided that he can’t reveal that he’s a part of the movie. “If you see that even the promo, the way the trailer was cut in which I was there, is the prologue of the voice and ultimately the reveal of the character in the end.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi talks about keeping his character secret; reveals if he hit gym with Salman Khan