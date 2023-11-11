Tiger 3: YRF on why they chose ‘weakest day’ for Salman Khan-Katrina’s film release; it has Pathaan connection

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film is releasing on Diwali this year, which is often considered as the 'weakest day' for a release. Its production house, Yash Raj Films, has finally revealed the reason behind their decision. Read on.

Here's why Tiger 3 is releasing on Diwali

Unlike most Friday releases, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is hitting the big screens on a Sunday. The film is releasing on November 12th (Laxmi Pooja) which traditionally doesn't get footfall. In an interview with India Today, YRF's VP of Distribution Rohan Malhotra unveiled the reason behind it.

He said that the strategy was similar to how Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released a day before Republic Day. Rohan said, "...What came to our mind was that it is important for us not to look at the opening day numbers but to focus on what is eventually going to benefit, and in the case of Tiger 3, we definitely felt that going on Laxmi Puja day, which is considered the weakest day to release a film, would be a better fit for our film.”

He added that the strategy worked for Pathaan as the studio focused more on the film's lifetime collection as opposed to just the opening day. Rohan said that the studio believes in Salman's star power and believes Tiger 3 will do well at the box office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif urge fans to not reveal spoilers

Ahead of Tiger 3's release, both Salman and Katrina took to their social media to urge fans to not reveal its spoilers. Khan tweeted, "We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Katrina also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “The plot twists and surprises in Tiger 3 adds to the movie watching experience of the film. Thus we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali.”

