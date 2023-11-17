Tiger 3's Emraan Hashmi reveals how it was attending Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash: 'I didn’t stay beyond 12'

Emraan Hashmi is basking in the immense praise for his acting in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Despite achieving so much success, Emraan remains a non-party person. In a recent interview, he spoke about the time when he attended Shah Rukh Khan's party at Mannat. The actor stated that he did not stay beyond 12.

Emraan Hashmi on Shah Rukh Khan's party

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he had fun during Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. The actor then asked to define 'fun' then said, “I didn’t stay beyond 12, because I get up at 6:30, 7 in the morning.” He added, “I was never a big fan of parties. I don’t know why. They just don’t do anything for me. I don’t drink, therein lies the biggest problem. And I don’t make film industry small talk. The last thing I want to do is talk shop after pack-up.”

The Tiger 3 actor also doesn't attend film screenings "because you’re obliged to come out and praise". He said that he could not lie if he did not like the film.

Emraan Hashmi on Koffee with Karan

In the same interview, Emraan was asked about his appearance on Koffee with Karan. He said that one ends up making enemies and said that it is too much to handle. When asked whether he has changed since his last KWK appearance. He said, “If I go on Koffee With Karan again, I’m gonna make a mess of things again. I think I'll be worse off in the rapid-fire round than I was before.”

Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen as the antagonist in Tiger 3 which turned out to be a critical and financial success. He is making his Telugu debut with the action film OG. The film is directed by Sujeeth and stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

