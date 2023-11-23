Tiger 3's Emraan Hashmi REVEALS why he moved on from his 'absurd' 'serial-kisser' tag

Emraan Hashmi is enjoying widespread praise for his portrayal of the villain in the recently released Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Looking back on his "serial-kisser" days, Hashmi admits he initially enjoyed the attention the title brought him early in his career. However, later on he realized he needed to distance himself from this tag. He explains why in a recent interview.

Emraan Hashmi on his serial kisser tag

In a chat with The Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi spoke about his journey as an actor and how he dealt with the tag of 'serial-kisser'. He said, "Then lies an eternal trap for all actors where if you are playing a commercial lead, you will be trapped by a certain archetype of a character or a hero. And here it was this, whatever you call it (serial kisser), it was an absurd name. It was actually given to myself as a joke but stuck with people for some reason."

The Tiger 3 actor further said that the "serial-kisser" name resonated with audiences and journalists early on, and he benefited from it as his films performed well at the box office. However, Emraan stated that after some time, he consciously distanced himself from the characterization, sensing that audiences may eventually tire of it. "At one point I felt that it had played its part and I was ready to move on before it was rejected badly. You can’t serve the same dish to people time and again. You have to do something different", he added.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan was recently seen playing ISI agent Aatish Rehman who is after Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. Both his performance and the film have been well received. Tiger 3 has turned out to be a major commercial success. Prior to this, Emraan was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Selfiee which failed to create an impact.

For a large part of his career, Emraan was known for his association with the Bhatt camp and did films like Murder, Murder 2, Gangster, Aksar, Zeher and Aashique Banaya Aapne among others.

