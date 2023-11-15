Tiger 3's Ridhi Dogra REACTS as fan jokes she is first actress Emraan Hashmi hasn't kissed on screen

Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently relishing the success of his latest venture Tiger 3, which also starred Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ridhi Dogra. Post the film’s theatrical release, a heap of fan reactions have been pouring in appreciating the stars’ performances in the movie.

Recently, a fan took a dig at Hashmi on a fun note and told Ridhi how she is ‘lucky’ for having escaped shooting with the actor without filming a kissing scene with him. The fan’s reaction has left Ridhi Dogra and the internet in splits.

Following Tiger 3’s release, a fan has now shared a pun-intended note with Ridhi Dogra stating how she is ‘lucky’ for having escaped a kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi, who also starred in the film. His fun note left Dogra in splits as she shared a reaction.

“@iRidhiDogra bachgai. I think you are first actress in India who act with Imran hashmi. Without kiss. You are lucky,” read the fan’s Twitter post and to this, Ridhi exclaimed, “that is funny !”

Here’s how fans reacted to Ridhi Dogra’s fun banter with her fan

Just like Ridhi Dogra, several others too were left in splits after the fan shared the quirky message with the actress. “Omggggg” wrote one fan while another mentioned, “Haha”. Meanwhile several others too dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section of the post.

More about Tiger 3

Released on November 12, Tiger 3 also starred actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Notably, Emraan appeared as an antagonist in the movie. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai has been directed by Maneesh Sharma.

In addition to the engaging storyline, the film's music has also garnered praise. The recently released song "Ruaan" has earned popularity, as did the first track "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" featuring Arijit Singh. "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" marked Arijit's first collaboration with Salman Khan on the energetic tune.

