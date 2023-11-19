Tiger 3's Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif cheer for team India; say they are 'waiting for them to lift trophy'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying the glorious success of their recently released film, Tiger 3. Amid enjoying rave reviews, the duo was today seen reaching Ahmedabad to support team India playing against Australia in the World Cup final. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's videos from the stadium are going viral on social media in which they are seen cheering for team India.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pray for Team India to lift the World Cup

For the special occasion, Salman opted for a blue denim shirt and black jeans while Katrina was dressed in a blue jersey and matching pants. While speaking to the cricket commentators, the most-loved on-screen pair showered wishes on the men in blue. Salman said, "Bas dua karta hoon ki aisa margin se maare ki maza hi aa jaye (I only pray that India defeats by a large margin)."

Katrina, on the other hand, was asked if she thinks India will lift the trophy for the third time. In her response, she said, "Definitely, I think Tiger 3 has been lucky for us and this is going to be, fingers crossed, India's third World Cup. And I think we are just waiting for them to lift that trophy finally."

Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif congratulate Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3

During the conversation, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif congratulated the Tiger 3 team for their huge success. Singh said, "Bahut bahut Mubjarak ho aapko Tiger 3 jo successful huyi hai and jaise aapki Tiger 3 successful hui hai yeh hi campaign yahan cricket mein bhi successful ho jaaye. Teesera title mil jaaye bharat ko (Big congratulations to you as Tiger 3 is a success. I hope this campaign is as successful as your Tiger 3 and India lifts the trophy for third time.)"

Mohammad Kaif too congratulated them for the same and he asked the duo to pray that Rohit Sharma bags the trophy this time.

Other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Asha Bhosle, and more are already in Ahmedabad and enjoying the exciting match.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3 also starred Emraan Hashmi in an important role. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third installment crossed the 100 crore mark in just two days of its release.