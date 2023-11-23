Tiger 3's Salman Khan REACTS to fans milk poster pour; deems bursting firecrackers in theaters 'dangerous'

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi marks one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film already crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. To celebrate the release of Tiger 3 on Diwali, fans burst crackers inside a theater in Malegaon, Maharashtra while watching the film. The video of the same went viral in no time. Hours later, Salman Khan addressed the act on his social media. Now, in a new interview, the actor reacted to the same adding fans pouring milk on his posters.

Salman Khan opens up on fans bursting firecrackers inside theaters

During an interview with Times Now, Salman Khan called bursting firecrackers in theaters "not cool." Emphasizing the potential dangers and risks associated with them, he admitted that fans were excited about the Tiger 3 release, but bursting crackers inside a theater could be too risky.

He expressed concern over the deterioration of air quality and urged his fans to refrain from making it worse. "The most dangerous thing one can do is burst firecrackers in theatres," he said.

Citing an incident of fans pouring milk on his poster, Salman addressed his lactose intolerance and urged fans to stop the practice, adding, “If I drink my stomach gets affected, and if they are pouring milk on my posters, they also get spoilt.”

Reacting to the fireworks incident, Salman shared a message on his social media. He wrote, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners is not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at the entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”

