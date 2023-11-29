Tiger 3's Vishal Jethwa recalls how he fumbled lines in scenes with Salman Khan: 'I will always take pride'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra. Vishal Jethwa was also able to leave an impact despite limited screen time. In a recent interview, the young actor revealed that he fumbled lines during scenes with Khan.

Vishal Jethwa on working with Salman Khan

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Tiger 3 actor Vishal Jethwa spoke about his experience of working with Salman Khan and praised him. He said, "I will always take pride in saying that I have worked with Salman Khan. I like him not only on-screen, but off-screen as well."

The actor further revealed that he fumbled during scenes with Khan. "I never fumbled in Mardaani 3, but when it came to working with Salman, I couldn't say a dialogue. But he was very calm despite multiple retakes. He is well-versed about the aura he carries and thus he was like, 'Hota hai' (it happens).' Eventually, I got better and also had small conversations with him. I also shot for a fight sequence with him but it couldn't be included in the final cut of the film."

In an earlier post, Vishal revealed that he started as a background dancer for Salman as a kid in 2009 and was grateful to work with him after so many years. The actor had received praise for portraying the antagonist in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra. The film is a part of the YRF spy universe and follows the events after Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Upon its release on Diwali, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success.

The first film in the franchise was Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger which was released in 2011. Its success prompted a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Since then, films like Pathaan and War have been included in the much larger spy universe.

