Tiger Shroff acing flying kick in THIS video and Tara Sutaria feels he’s ready for his ballet debut

Tiger Shroff, who is known for her breathtaking stunt moves, shared an impressive video of himself practising the flying kick.

Tiger Shroff is one of the actors in Bollywood who never fails to surprise his fans. While we have been in awe of his dapper looks, dancing skills and acting prowess, he came up with a massive surprise lately after he made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable. Needless to say, everyone was in awe of his mesmerizing skills. Meanwhile, the War star has also managed to keep the fans intrigued with his work out videos doing backflips somersault etc.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Tiger once again took the social media as he shared a video of himself acing the flying kick on Instagr. He indeed nailed the kick and even ended hitting his partner during the act. Tiger captioned the video as, “Shit happens... but he’s still standing.” While netizens were in awe of this stunts, Tiger’s Student of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria wondered if the actor was preparing for a ballet performance as the actor’s stint appeared to be like Fouetté turn from ballet dancing. Tara wrote, “Ready for your Bolshoi Ballet debut!”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s recent video on Instagram:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger was last seen in Siddharth Anand directorial War along with . While he nailed his performance in the movie, he will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2. To note, the movie will be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie Heropanti which also featured Kriti Sanon in the lead. Talking about the movie, the actor had stated, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor Sajid sir forward. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.”

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shells out mid week ‘fitspiration’ for fans as he nails backflips in THIS video; Watch

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×