Tiger Shroff is all praises for Allu Arjun as he calls him his favourite Tollywood hero; See POST

After Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani and many others, another Bollywood star has praised Allu Arjun. He is none other than Tiger Shroff himself.
Tiger Shroff is all praises for Allu Arjun as he calls him his favourite Tollywood hero; See POST
Allu Arjun definitely does not need any introduction. The South star has a massive fan following all over the country. Bunny has been able to earn accolades owing to his brilliant acting skills and of course, dance performances in movies. There is no denying the fact that many Bollywood celebs are in awe of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star and multiple instances prove the same. We remember one instance when Shahid Kapoor praised the actor’s dancing skills a few months ago.

Now, yet another B-town celeb is all praises for the South actor. He is none other than Tiger Shroff himself. The Heropanti star recently had an AMA session with his fans on Instagram. When a netizen asked him to say something on Allu Arjun, Tiger was quick to reply to the same. He not only called Bunny his favourite Tollywood star but also wrote, “wish I could move like him.” And we surely are waiting for the latter to see and reply to this.

Check out the post below:

As for Tiger Shroff, he is currently on cloud nine with some interesting projects lined up for the upcoming times. Among them is Heropanti 2 which also features his former Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. Apart from that, he also has Baaghi 4 coming that will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. A few days back, Tiger announced yet another project of his which is the action drama titled Ganapath. It will reportedly go on floors in 2021. 

Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & others wish speedy recovery to Kriti Sanon as she tests COVID 19 positive

