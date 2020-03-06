Tiger Shroff is all smiles while performing for his fan on Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff gladly performs a small act for his fan on Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 leaving his fan go in awe of the actor.

Tiger Shroff and 's most-awaited film Baaghi 3 has already hit the theaters today and the show is already going houseful. Yesterday night, B-town celebrities were spotted at the screening of the film. From , Tara Sutaria, to other B-town celebs, Baaghi 3 was trending on social media and for all the right reasons. Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish had ven promoted their film in full swing. From visiting reality shows to traveling to different cities, the team of Baaghi 3 left no stone unturned.

Today, we came across a video posted by a fan in which the actor performs a little on the song Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3 for his fan. The video starts with the fan doing some acting and lip-syncing the song and then tells Tiger who is standing behind him to do an action and as the line Dus Bahane comes, Tiger shows his 10 fingers and gives his million-dollar smile and at the end, Tiger is showing a thumbs up and a peace sign. Tiger was smiling in the entire video and patiently and gladly, did this cute video for his fan.

Now post Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff will be seen in the sequel to his debut film- Heropanti, and it was just a few days back that Tiger announced the same on social media. While in Baaghi, Tiger is seen performing stunts and action in his bare-chested body, in Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will perform stunts in suits. The actress of the film is yet to be announced. And with Tiger in the film, get ready for some amazing actions again.

