Tiger Shroff allows fans a chance to gawk at his chiselled abs in a shirtless PHOTO and leaves them swooning

Tiger Shroff dropped a new photo of himself as he flaunted his shirtless avatar. However, it was his washboard abs that stole all the attention.
10833 reads Mumbai
Actor Tiger Shroff dropped a stunning shirtless photo on Instagram today and left the internet in complete awe of his muscular avatar. The handsome Baaghi 3 star left jaws dropped with his perfect washboard abs in the photo. Known for his love for fitness, Tiger often shares his workout videos and photos on Instagram and fans love to follow him. However, it appears as if the handsome star was in a mood to surprise his fans and hence, he dropped a cool shirtless photo.

Without adding any captions, Tiger shared the photo on Instagram and left everyone stunned. In the photo, one could see the actor staring at his abs while sporting a pair of track pants. Standing on the balcony of his apartment in the rainy weather, the actor looked handsome. However, his expression did evoke some of his friends to poke fun at home including Sikander Kher. Sikander left a hilarious comment on Tiger's shirtless photo. 

Sikander wrote, "Tiger there seems to be some of those speed breakers on your stomach .. you know the ones that are there when you’re crossing a point of entry at the airport or a mall.. the ones that come in immediate succession." Further, Armaan Malik also dropped a funny comment on Tiger's photo as he wrote, "I woke up & a whole new pack of abs just popped up outta nowhere. No big deal." 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently released his debut song Unbelievable. The actor turned to singing with his debut single and with his performance, he left everyone impressed. Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and others lauded the actor for his song. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021. 

Also Read|Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna drops a goofy childhood photo with him; Says ‘Proud of my bestie since day 1’

Credits :Tiger Shroff's Instagram

