Tiger Shroff, Ananya, Arjun & others; Here’s how Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their siblings

Rakshabandhan is a festival of brother's and sister's, and it is a festival that celebrates the bond of this relationship. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great pomp and show. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and pray for their long life. And brothers also, in return, give them gifts and pray for their happiness. The word Raksha means safety, and Bandhan means bond. Bollywood celebrities also celebrated this day and shared pictures on social media.

From Yami Gautam, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal, Tiger Shroff to others, many celebrities took to their social media handle to post pictures with their siblings. Some shared throwback pictures, and some shared the current celebration pictures. shared a picture from her wedding where she was dressed as a bride walking with hubby Aditya Dhar and her brother held her hand as he helped her climb the stairs.

Kriti Sanon shared a video consisting of fun pictures and videos of her with sister Nupur Sanon. She even called her sister her bestest friend.

shared pictures with her sister Shagun and, in the post, informed her fans how she forces Shagun to tie a Rakhi to her.

shared several pictures with his sisters , Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, , Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others.

Ananya Panday shared several throwback pictures with her brother Ahaan Panday from their childhood in her Instagram stories.

Check out wishes from other celebrities:

