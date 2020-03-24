Tiger Shroff and Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan pose for a perfect picture; Check it out

Tiger Shroff poses for a perfect picture with his favourite director Ahmed Khan leaving fans in awe of them.

Coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Each and every citizen has been urged to stay indoors and be safe. Even Bollywood has come to a standstill owing to a complete shutdown of shoots in Mumbai. Celebrities are making their best time at home by enjoying some me time and bonding with their families. Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite had created a buzz with the reprised version of the iconic song ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

Talking about Tiger and the bond he shares with director Ahmed Khan, the two collaborated in the year 2018 with Baaghi 2 which was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Tiger in the lead role. They again collaborated in the year 2020 with Baaghi 3. Tiger and Ahmed Khan share a great rapport with each other. They both are equally fond of each other. Today, we came across a picture of the director with his favourite actor Tiger on social media. In the picture shared, we can see Tiger and Ahmed both give an intense look and strike for a perfect picture while posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the success of Baaghi 3, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of Heropanti 2 which will also be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Heropanti 2 will release on July 16, 2021. The poster of the movie which was released sometime back had created a stir among Tiger's fans and they are eagerly waiting to know more about the movie. While the celebrities have been practising self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff has been acing the art of lighting up the internet with his drool-worthy posts on social media.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan's picture here:

