Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all smile in this UNSEEN pic

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been one of the most talked about pairs in the industry. The duo had shared the screen for the first time in Baaghi 2 and have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while. Although neither Tiger nor Disha had made their relationship official so far, their frequent hangouts and vacations speak a lot about their relationship. Needless to say, it is a treat to watch them in one frame. And now, we have got our hand on an unseen pic of Tiger and Disha and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The pic, which was shared by Tiger Shroff on his Instagram story, featured the Student of The Year 2 actor with Disha and friends. It was a monochromatic pic that was shared on Tiger and Disha’s gym trainer Raakesh Yadhav’s birthday. In the pic, Tiger was dressed in a vest and a track pants while Disha wore a full sleeves t-shirt with track pants and was flaunting a no make up look. The duo was all smiles in the pic as they posed for a group selfie.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s unseen pic:

Interestingly, Tiger and Disha had recently made the headlines as they had travelled to the Maldives for a vacation. It was reported that the duo had celebrated their New Year in the tropical paradise and was seen setting the social media on fire with beautiful pics from the location which were a treat for the fans.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff gives a glimpse of his ‘action prep’ for Heropanti 2; WATCH