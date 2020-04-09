Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all smiles while posing with a little fan in this throwback picture

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look elated while posing with an adorable little girl who is all smiles in this throwback picture.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since all theatres across the nation were shut, the film’s box office collection witnessed a major setback. Now that said, since there are no movie releases, shootings and other things, B-town actors and TV stars are spending time in quarantine. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Most of the celebrities are having a good time with their families and loved ones.

Recently, we came across a picture of Tiger posing with his rumoured girlfriend and a cute little fan. In the picture shared by a fan, Tiger looks charming in a cream coloured t-shirt whereas Disha looks gorgeous in a blue coloured dress. The two look elated while cuddling with an adorable girl who is all smiles while posing with the two stunning actors. Meanwhile, ever since Tiger and Disha came together on screen in Baaghi 2, both have been rumoured to be dating each other, however, the two have always denied being in a relationship.

During a recent interview, when Disha Patani was asked about dating Tiger, the Malang actress had said that she is trying to impress him as Tiger is very shy, and on the other hand, whenever Tiger Shroff was asked about his rapport with Disha, he has always maintained that Disha and he are likeminded people and what he likes about Disha is that she has no tantrums.

Check out Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's picture here:

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. Also, Tiger recently featured in 's song of hope titled Muskurayega India, as an ode to the nation, and it’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus. Disha, on the other hand, will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She will be also seen in KTina which has been helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Disha has been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

