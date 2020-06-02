Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani cannot stop smiling as they twin in white outfits in a throwback PHOTO

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's throwback picture of twinning in similar outfits is sure to send their fans into a frenzy. Check out the picture.

Tiger Shroff and are currently two of the most popular actors of the Bollywood film industry. Both of them have shown their acting prowess in movies and are currently doing well in terms of their career. Talking about Tiger Shroff, he began his acting career with Heropanti co-starring Kriti Sanon back in 2014 which went on to become a huge hit. Post that, there has been no looking back for the actor and he has been getting more offers too.

Talking about Disha, she made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and was immediately able to win the hearts of the audience with her pretty face and innocent smile. And post that, she not only became an instrumental part of the industry but also started getting numerous offers for movies. As of now, the actress is experimenting with diverse roles for her movies which is worth praise on the part of the audience.

As of now, we have come across an unseen throwback picture of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani which is hard to miss for all of their diehard fans. This picture has been probably clicked during the shooting schedule of one of their movies. Tiger and Disha twin in white outfits as seen in the picture and are seen flashing their smiles while interacting with each other. Tiger looks dapper in a white shirt teamed up with black pants. Disha, on the other hand, looks undeniably pretty in a white outfit and minimal makeup. This throwback picture of the two actors is sure to send many of their fans into a frenzy. This also makes us eager to see both of them together in another movie yet again!

Meanwhile, check out the throwback picture of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani below:

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have collaborated together for the movie Baaghi 2 that was released back in 2018. The action thriller has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and others in pivotal roles. While people were eagerly waiting to watch the sizzling chemistry of Tiger and Disha in Baaghi 3 too, he was instead paired up with thereby disappointing many. However, Disha did make a cameo appearance in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ of the movie. For the unversed, the two talented actors initially collaborated together for a music video titled ‘Befikre’ before featuring together in Baaghi 2.

On the personal front, Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating each other for a very long time. However, the two of them have never publicly accepted the relationship but their frequent outings, dinner dates, etc. prove the otherwise. Well, we are talking about the pre-lockdown days here when the two of them would frequently hang out together thereby catching the attention of the onlookers as well as the paparazzi. Ask them about their relationship status, each of them gives a dicey reply stating that they are just ‘friends.’

Now, talking about their careers, as has been mentioned above, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut movie of the same name that was released in 2014. Tiger’s first look from the new movie is already out much to the excitement of his fans. However, a lot of other things about the movie including its star cast are still kept under wraps by the makers and will be revealed at the correct time.

Talking about Disha Patani, the actress has some interesting projects coming up in the upcoming times. She will be collaborating with again after Bharat for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She will then be seen in KTina co-starring Sunny Singh, Arjan Bajwa, Pallavi Kulkarni, and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Ashima Chibber.

