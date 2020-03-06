Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s ‘before’ & ‘after’ PHOTO with their team is priceless; Take a look

THIS ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photo of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will their squad cannot be missed. Take a look

Whether or not Tiger Shroff and are dating each continues to remain a mystery but what is not a mystery is the plain fact that we love their camaraderie- both on screen and off screen. While the two were first seen together in Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen in a special song in Baaghi 3, and as we speak, Baaghi 3 has hit the screens today i.e. March 6, 2020. And today, thanks to social media, we got our hands on a now and then photo of Disha and Tiger Shroff with their team and while the then photo is from the year 2012, then now photo is of the present year and clearly, the two have undergone immense transformation but what is amazing is that they continue to remain great friends.

In the before picture, while Tiger is seen clean shaven, in the after photo, Tiger is sporting a stubble and of course, more muscles and as for Disha, she looks exactly the same. During a recent interview, Tiger Shroff was asked about his rapport with Disha Patani, and he had said that Disha is very easy going and has no tantrums, and that is what he likes the most about her. Also, Tiger had said that they both have similar interests, and laugh over silly things, and which is why, they often get papped for lunch.

Post Baaghi 3, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti titled Heropanti 2 and in the film, Tiger will ditch his Baaghi image and will be seen fighting in a suit amid skyscrapers.

Check out Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's before and after photo here:

Credits :Instagram

