Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s childhood photo shared by mum Ayesha is an adorable Throwback Tuesday treat

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff are among the fittest siblings in Bollywood. However, the two are the apple of their mum Ayesha Shroff’s eyes and today, she shared an adorable childhood photo of the two as a treat for the fans.

Among the siblings in Bollywood, if there are two who are known to be the fittest of them all, it is Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. The action star has always been a doting brother to Krishna and the younger one too has been caring towards him. Tiger and Krishna often share their workout videos on social media and motivate the fans to sweat it out. Being fitness lovers, the sibling duo ends up shelling out the motivation for fans to workout. However, the two are the apple of their mum Ayesha Shroff’s eyes and she often shares their adorable photos.

Speaking of this, Ayesha Shroff took to social media to share a cute childhood photo of Tiger and Krishna on Instagram. In the adorable photo, we can see Tiger and Krishna as toddlers. The War star can be seen as a little boy cuddling up next to his baby sister. The cute childhood photo is a sweet glimpse of Tiger and Krishna’s childhood. Fans of the sibling duo adore the two and whenever their photos are shared on social media, they go viral.

Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a childhood photo on social media of the two and captioned it as, “My life,” with heart emoticons. Often, Ayesha Shroff shares adorable photos of Tiger and Krishna on social media and fans love seeing the childhood glimpses of the two fitness lover siblings.

Here is the throwback photo of Tiger and Krishna:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film also starred , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. However, Tiger’s action stunts were the show stealer. His performance was loved and the film managed to mint over Rs 90 crore before the theatres shutdown. Next up, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

