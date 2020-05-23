Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon get nostalgic as Heropanti clocks 6 years; Feel blessed to start journey together

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut film, Heropanti completed 6 years today. The two actors took to social media to share throwback photos and posters of the film and thanked each other for being a part of their journey. Check it out.

One of the most loved films, that marked the debut of two popular stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is Heropanti. The film released back in 2014 and with it, Tiger and Kriti set foot in Bollywood. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film managed to impress everyone and with it, Tiger and Kriti were introduced to fans. Tiger’s action and Kriti’s performance won the hearts of fans. Today, the film clocked in 6 years and with it, Tiger and Kriti completed 6 years in Bollywood.

Celebrating this, Tiger and Kriti penned heartfelt notes for each other and the entire team of Heropanti. While Tiger expressed how glad he feels to be a part of the film, Kriti went down memory lane and shared a story of how excited she was on the day the first poster came out in the newspapers. Kriti revealed that she woke up on the day and went running to see herself on the Heropanti poster in the newspaper. Both Tiger and Kriti thanked each other with sweet notes.

Also Read|Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti clocks 6 years, Here’s why we feel the sequel is worth the wait

Tiger shared photos with Kriti, Sajid and Heropanti director on Instagram and wrote, “Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all.” On the other hand, Kriti penned long note for the entire team of Heropanti. She shared the poster of the film and wrote, “This was my first ever bollywood poster that released.. and the feeling was surreal! I woke up earlier than usual, jumped out of bed & ran out to see the front page of the newspaper!!From that day till now— I’m living my dream! Forever Grateful to @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala & @sabbir24x7 sir for getting me into this magical world of movies.. For giving me the best launch ever.. and @tigerjackieshroff I’m so glad i started my journey with you..happy 6year anniversary Tigy! I absolutely LOVE what i do.. and i just cant wait to be back on a filmset in front of the camera doing what excites me the most- Acting, performing and just BEING!#6YearsOfKritiSanon.”

Check out Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s post on 6 years of Heropanti:

For those unaware, Heropanti was a romantic-action film that marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti in Bollywood. The sequel to the film was announced back in February 2020 with two posters of Tiger Shroff. Heropanti 2 is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×