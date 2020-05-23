Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti clocks 6 years, Here’s why we feel the sequel is worth the wait

Today, as Tiger Shorff and Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti clocks six years, we rounded up five reasons why we feel that the sequel of Tiger and Kriti’s debut film is worth the wait; Read on

Six years back, on May 23, 2014, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti and today, as the film clocks six years, we decided to decode the film and five reasons why we feel that fans are supremely excited for the films sequel. Yes, it was only a few weeks back that the makers of Heropanti announced the sequel to the film, and later, Tiger Shroff took to social media to share two posters announcing that he aka Bablesh or Bablu Singh is going to be back with Heropanti 2.

For all those who don’t know, Heropanti is a remake of the Telugu film Parugu, and it hit the screens on May 23, 2014, and the film performed well at the box office. Needless to say, post the release of the film, Tiger Shroff became a craze with fans and especially girls drooling over his action and romantic avatar, both. As we speak, the makers of Heropanti have announced a sequel to the film, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan, and Heropanti 2 was to hit the screens in 2021, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since shootings have been stalled, the release seems delayed.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon

As we know, Heropanti hit the screens in May 2014, however, the film was in the news even before its release because hey, we had Jackie Shroff’s aka Bollywood’s bhidu’s son making his Bollywood debut and we must say that Tiger not just lived up to our expectations but exceeded it so much so that now the makers are planning a sequel to the film. As for Kriti Sanon, she was a revelation in the film, and we are eagerly waiting to see if Tiger romances Kriti in the sequel or not because fans totally loved their chemistry.

Songs

‘Whistle Baja’ song from Heropanti was the first song that was released and in no time, the song became a rage as one, it had a similar tune to the hit song Lambi Judai, originally sung by Reshma for Jackie Shroff’s film Hero and two, Tiger won hearts with his excellent dancing and of course, the hook step of the show. Apart from Whistle Baja, other songs like The Pappi Song, Rabba, Raat Bhar, and others too, became hits and so we are sure that Heropanti 2 will take the whistle baja to the next level.

Action

For his debut film, Tiger Shroff set the bar rather too high with the film, and Tiger Shroff delivered a rare combination of action and romantic oriented protagonist in Heropanti. While Tiger beautifully jumped and back-fliped and somersaulted into our hearts with Heropanti, we are sure that the makers are going to take the action a notch higher with Heropanti 2. Although Heropanti was widely panned by critics, the film did manage to rake in the moolah at the box office and did a decent business and the biggest takeaway of Heropanti was Tiger’s dance and action sequences. Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Tiger Shroff opened up about his debut film as he revealed that he did not audition for the debut role. “Had there been one, I wouldn’t have got it anyway,” Tiger said, adding, “Sajid was instrumental in guiding me. The route I should take, the heroes I should look up to, the films I should be doing. (He said) it’s important to work with the best makers, that I should work on my craft everyday. If yesterday’s Tiger was to challenge the Tiger of today, the latter should beat the former.”

Romance

Besides fighting the baddie and showing off his gymnastic skills, what was the major highlight of Heropanti was Tiger and Kriti’s chemistry- be it their romantic scenes or songs, Tiger and Kriti swayed us off our feet and therefore, we can’t wait to see whom will Tiger romance in Heropanti 2.

