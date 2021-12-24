Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon wrap up the UK schedule for Ganapath: Part 1

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, who made their big Bollywood debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti, are once again gearing up to set the screens on fire with their second project together. We are talking about Ganapath: Part 1 which will have Tiger in the titular role. And while the duo had begun shooting for the same in the UK last month, as per a new update, Tiger and Kriti have wrapped the first schedule of the action drama of the Vikas Bahl directorial.

Taking to the Instagram stories, Tiger shared a video from the sets of Ganapath: Part 1 wherein they were seen enjoying the schedule wrap with the team. In the video, the team had brought a customised cake with a pic of Ganapath: Part 1 poster on it. In the caption, Tiger mentioned that it was a mammoth schedule. He wrote, “And that’s a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that whole thing alone after that mammoth schedule. #ganapth schedule wrap @kritisanon”.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s pics from Ganapath schedule wrap:

Apart from Tiger and Kriti, Ganapath: Part 1 will also star Elli AvrRam in a key role. This isn’t all. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the makers had approached Amitabh Bachchan to play Tiger’s father in the movie. “Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his onscreen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities. Meanwhile, a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK, and Tiger and Kriti both have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months,” a source close to the development was quoted saying.