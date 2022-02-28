Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy's sizzling romance in Poori Gal Baat is impressive; Disha Patani says 'too good'

After ruling the charts and hearts with his previous songs Casanova and Unbelievable, Tiger Shroff is back with a new song and this time, he is crooning in Punjabi. Yes, his first Punjabi single Poori Gal Baat featuring him and Mouni Roy together is finally out and well, the two stars make it hard for fans to take their eyes off the screens. Romancing each other on trippy beats of the Punjabi song, Tiger and Mouni will get you grooving with the new song.

Sharing the music video on social media, Tiger wrote, "One of the most challenging things ive ever done. My first Punjabi single tell me what u guys think." In the video, we can see Tiger grooving with Mouni to the upbeat number. The actor could be seen trying to woo Mouni in the music video and well, the two certainly manage to grab all the attention with their flawless moves and sizzling chemistry. Composed by Prem & Hardeep, the song is crooned by Tiger. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani loved it and commented, "Punjabi too good."

Have a look:

Lyrics of the song have been penned by Ranbir Singh and Arjun. It is directed by Rahul Shetty. The song has certainly grabbed the attention of Tiger and Mouni's fans and already has over 600k views on YouTube. Tiger's sister Krishna also reacted to it and wrote, "Yet you NAIL it every damn timeee."

Meanwhile, Tiger's previous stints as a singer also have been successful. Be it his rendition of Vande Mataram or Casanova, each of his previous songs have become hits with all his fans. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

