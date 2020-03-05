Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor OR Tiger and Disha Patani: Which is your favourite Baaghi jodi? VOTE NOW

While Disha and Shraddha both look great with Tiger, we would like to know which is your favourite Baaghi jodi? Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor OR Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani? VOTE BELOW!

Tiger Shroff and were first seen together in Baaghi which was released on 29 April 2016. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie also featured Sudheer Babu and Sunil Grover. The film was reported to be based on the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption and the 2004 Telugu film Varsham. The film had grossed 100 crores in India and worldwide. Shraddha as Sia Khurana and Tiger as Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie made the audience go gaga over their stunning chemistry and amazing stunts in the movie. Tiger and Shraddha's jodi was loved and appreciated by all.

Later, in the year 2018, the sequel of the 2016 film titled Baaghi 2 was released on 30 March. The movie starring , Tiger Shroff, Prateik Babbar and Manoj Bajpayee was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie revolves around Ronnie (Tiger), an army officer who sets out to find and rescue his ex-girlfriend's (Disha) daughter from the clutches of her kidnappers in Goa. It was praised for the action scenes performed by Shroff. Due to reports of Tiger and Disha dating each other, their jodi in the film was loved by all. Their chemistry during the promotions and the film made everyone go gaga over this new jodi.

And now, in the year 2020, the makers are all set to release the third installment of the franchise Baaghi 3 bringing back the jodi of Shraddha and Tiger. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 6th March 2020 and will see Disha in a special song Do You Love Me? in the film.

While Disha and Shraddha both look great with Tiger, we would like to know which is your favourite Baaghi jodi? Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor OR Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani? VOTE BELOW!

