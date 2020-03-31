Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff shell out sibling goals as they enjoy the sunset in THIS video; WATCH

Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff always manage to leave fans in awe of them. Recently, their mom, Ayesha Shroff shared a boomerang of Tiger and Krishna enjoying the sunset in their balcony and it is all things cute. Check it out.

Actor Tiger Shroff is known to be extremely close to his family including his mom Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and dad Jackie Shroff. Tiger and Krishna always manage to shell out sibling goals as they are often spotted working it out together at the gym. Being fitness lovers, the Baaghi 3 actor and his sister often leave fans in awe of their photos and once again, a new video of the two was shared by their mom, Ayesha which has left everyone in awe.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, it looks like Tiger and Krishna were spending some time at home and while doing so, the two enjoyed a sunset together in their balcony. Capturing the same, the Baaghi 3 actor captured a boomerang video and the sibling duo posed together with the breathtaking view of the sunset. Tiger can be seen clad in a pink sleeveless tee while Krishna is seen clad in a white tank top. The two surely gave us major sibling goals amidst the lockdown.

Tiger’s mom shared the same on social media and wrote, “The loves of my lifeGod bless you my babies@apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” Meanwhile, Krishna just returned from Mizoram after a 2 months tour of the north-east with boyfriend Eban Hyams. On the other hand, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . The film managed to do well at the box office but was unfortunately affected by the theatre shutdown owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Post the shutdown is over, Tiger will begin work on his next with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2. It is slated to hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger and Krishna’s boomerang:

