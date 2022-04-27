Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, clad in ethnic, visit a city Dargah as Heropanti 2's release day nears; PICS

It was all about praying for success for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as the Heropanti 2 stars visited a dargah in Mumbai. With less than 48 hours to go for the duo's film Heropanti 2 to release in theatres, Tara and Tiger decided to visit the city dargah and hope for the best. Clad in ethnic outfits, Tara and Tiger were snapped arriving at the Mahim dargah.

As is customary, they carried a basked of flowers on their head inside and paid their respects. The paparazzi made sure to snap Tara and Tiger's moments as the showered flower petals. The duo were all smiles as they made an exit after spending some time at the dargah.

Tiger and Tara then made their way to south Mumbai's Babulnath Mandir as well. Before every film release, Tiger reportedly makes it a habit to visit a religious place, and Heropanti 2 was no different.

Take a look at Tara and Tiger's photos below:

