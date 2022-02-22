Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria wrap up Dubai schedule of Heropanti 2

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will be joining hands on-screen for the second time for Heropanti 2, which is one of the most awaited films of the season. The audiences have been waiting with bated breath to see the actor romancing with Tara Sutaria. The cast has been updating the fans through their social media about their shooting days from Abu Dhabi Desert. Recently, the duo wrapped up the last action-packed schedule in Dubai.

To note, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria had worked together in Student of the Year 2. They are reuniting for the Heropanti 2 for the second time. It's a great surprise for Tara's fans to see her in an action-packed film. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a poster. In the poster, he is seen posing with Tara Sutaria. The SOTY 2 star captioned it as, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.

Reportedly, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that Tiger has some more big releases scheduled for this year. The actor will also be seen in Ganapath in which he will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon. It is said to get a release on December 23, 2022. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in 'Ek Villian Returns'. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

