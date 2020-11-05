Tiger Shroff announces his next project Ganapath; Shares intriguing teaser poster of his action entertainer

Tiger Shroff has taken the social media by a storm as he has announced his new project Ganapath-Part 1 which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Tiger Shroff has been on a roll these days, after all, the actor has made sure to keep his fans entertained in some or the other way. It hasn’t been long when the War star amazed everyone with his singing debut with his song Unbelievable. After basking in the success of the song, Tiger has come up with a new surprise for his fans as he has announced his new project – Ganapath Part 1. Tiger shared the big news on social media as he shared the first teaser poster of the action entertainer.

The motion poster featured Tiger standing on debris of a collapsed building in a stormy night as he flaunted his chiselled body. The poster captured the actor from the back and it appeared like he is set to fight the world. Besides, his voice in the background added on to the excitement of the audience. To note, Tiger will be seen playing the titular role in the movie which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. Sharing the motion poster, Tiger wrote, “This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath’s first motion poster:

Apart from Ganapath Part 1, Tiger will also be working in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The movie happens to be the second instalment of Tiger’s debut movie. Interestingly, Heropanti 2 will also feature Tara Sutaria in the lead and will mark as the actress’ second collaboration with Tiger.

