Tiger Shroff announces special surprise for fans with a cool photo; Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘Ane Do, Ane Do’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a swanky avatar. The Baaghi 3 actor teased his fans of a surprise coming up from his side in July.

If there is one actor in Bollywood, who is well known for his action as well as his killer dance moves, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome Baaghi 3 star has been able to connect with the audience with his superb action stunts and kick ass dance moves. Fans love to see Tiger shake a leg on screen and hence, every time a new song of the actor from a film releases, his fans go berserk. A while back, Tiger released a single track I Am Disco Dancer 2.0 and it was loved.

Now, on Tuesday, Tiger took to social media to drop yet another cool glimpse of a surprise that he plans on releasing in the month of July 2020. Yes, Baaghi 3 star shared a photo in which he is seen nailing a dance move. Tiger is seen flaunting his shirtless avatar with cool shades and pants in the photo. However, with the photo, Tiger hinted at yet another fun project that is bound to leave fans in awe of the action star.

Tiger captioned the photo as, “Dropping something special this July.” Seeing the same, fans were left excited. Even celebs like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sikander Kher, Eban Hyams and more commented on the photo. Siddhant expressed his excitement and wrote, “Ane Do, Ane Do!” in the comments.

Here is the glimpse of Tiger Shroff’s surprise:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tiger spent his time at home with parents and sister Krishna Shroff. On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film managed to win the hearts of the audience and made over Rs 90 crores at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to the COVID 19 lockdown. Next up, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

