Tiger Shroff is anything but ‘Vanilla’ as he flirts with the camera in a pink t-shirt; WATCH

Tiger Shroff made his debut in showbiz with the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. It has been over seven years since then and Tiger’s popularity and fanbase has only increased. Not only his acts on celluloids, fans also swoon over Tiger’s dapper looks, dare-devil stunts, and smooth dance moves. The actor ensures to treat fans with a glimpse of the same on his social media space where he is quite active. Tiger keeps on posting awesome pictures and videos featuring himself, while netizens keep on coming back for more.

Speaking of which, a few hours back today, Tiger yet again took to his Instagram space and posted a video of himself, in which he can be seen looking super handsome in a pink tee-shirt. Tiger looked at the camera while he emoted with only his eyes and a slight smile on his face. The actor’s curly hair and rugged beard only added to his handsomeness. Posting this video featuring several pictures of himself, Tiger added the song “Vanilla” by KAI. However, we must say, Tiger’s looks and grace are anything but ‘vanilla’ in this video. Posting this, Tiger added a white heart emoji in the captions.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3. He now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. Tiger will be featuring in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, he has Ganapath, where he will share screen space with Kriti Sanon for the second time. He also has Baaghi 4 in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiselled abs as he walks into 2022 in style and leaves Disha Patani in awe