Tiger Shroff asks fans to stay home for the selfless warriors fighting outside during COVID 19 lockdown; VIDEO

Tiger Shroff has shared a heart touching video with his fans on Instagram in which he has urged them to stay home and be safe for all the unsung warriors who are still working outside. Check out his video.

Tiger Shroff has followed the footsteps of many other Bollywood celebs and taken to social media for spreading awareness regarding the Coronavirus crisis and its precautionary measures that should be followed by everyone. The Baaghi 3 actor has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle with a heart touching and important message for his fans and well-wishers. He starts off by saying that it’s a difficult situation for every one of us but we can do get through this together.

The actor then asks his fans indirectly to follow the directives of the COVID-19 lockdown for all the unsung and selfless warriors (doctors, nurses, etc.) who are still outside trying to control the entire situation. He also adds that the virus will surely go away once everyone unites and fights it together. Tiger asks everyone to stay home and be safe for the time being so that the unsung heroes can get back to their families soon.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s video below:

A little while back, has also shared a rap-style video in which he has asked his fans to resort to social distancing and self-quarantine during the lockdown period. On the work front, Tiger Shroff’s latest release is Baaghi 3 co-starring which has received a humongous response from the audiences. He has also appeared in a music video recently which is titled Disco Dancer 2.0. The actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

(ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff croons to Baaghi’s song leaving Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Kriti in awe; Call him, ‘Talent ka Vulcano’)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More